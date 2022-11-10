Agricultural varsities across India await completion of medical, pharma counselling: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Agricultural universities across the country are yet to begin classes as they are waiting for NEET, pharma-related counselling to fill up the 15% Central government quota, said the Dean of Agricultural College & Research Institute of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

Replying to recent reports on delay in commencement of TNAU classes, Dean N. Venkatesa Palanichamy said the University awaits the completion of counselling process as well to fill up the seats since some of the agricultural students are also eligible for medical and pharma courses.

The first semester classes for the 2021-22 academic year were postponed to April 2022 and the offline and online counselling for certain quota this academic year were delayed till November, both owing to COVID-19-related restrictions, he claimed.

Offline counselling for ex-servicemen, differently-abled and sports persons was held on Thursday and the online session for the general quota will begin soon, he said.