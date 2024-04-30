GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

After outbreak in neighbouring Kerala, T.N. issues guidelines for prevention of avian influenza

Special attention will be paid to districts bordering Kerala, and those where poultry rearing is carried out; protocols to treat infected persons are also part of the guidelines

April 30, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Staff from the Animal Husbandry Department fumigating a vehicle entering Tamil Nadu on the Munnar - Udumalpet Road, in the wake of the A H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha district in Kerala

Staff from the Animal Husbandry Department fumigating a vehicle entering Tamil Nadu on the Munnar - Udumalpet Road, in the wake of the A H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha district in Kerala | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The T.N. Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has issued guidelines for the prevention and control of Avian Influenza (Influenza A H5N1).

In a circular issued, the DPH said bird flu has been reported in Alappuzha district in Kerala this month. All District Health Officers have been instructed to follow the guidelines and strengthen surveillance on Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and enter data on the Integrated Health Information Platform-Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme portal, on a daily basis.

Bird flu outbreak in Kerala, vigil stepped up at 12 border check posts in Tamil Nadu

The officers were asked to pay special attention to districts bordering Kerala and districts where poultry rearing is widespread, to carry out preventive measures. The Directorate has outlined the clinical features, management protocol, precaution and infection control practices as well as symptomatic and supportive therapy in its guidelines.

Infected persons, the guidelines said, would develop a flu-like illness characterised by fever, headache, myalgia, cough and shortness of breath.

Among the recommendations for surveillance and management were enhancing surveillance of ILI in all government and private hospitals and documenting the history of travel to bird flu-affected areas and those engaged in poultry rearing. All Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI)/ILI cases should be reported on the portal. Samples of persons with suspected symptoms of bird flu are to be collected using personal protective equipment (PPE) and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune through the State Public Health Laboratory.

Last week, the entry of all poultry and poultry products from Kerala and Karnataka was banned in the Nilgiris.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Avian Influenza Outbreak / Kerala / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.