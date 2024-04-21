GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bird flu outbreak in Kerala, vigil stepped up at 12 border check posts in Tamil Nadu

All these check posts are equipped with one veterinary doctor and four other staff.

April 21, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vigil has been stepped up at the 12 border check posts in Tamil Nadu following the outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

After reports of deaths in Alappuzha due to H5N1 bird flu, the Animal Husbandry department has stepped up vigil at 12 border check posts such as as Anaikatti, Walayar, Velandavazham, Melbavi, Mulli, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Semmanampathy, Veerappagoundanpudur, Naduppuni, Zamin Kaliapuram and Vadakkadu round the clock.

All these check posts are equipped with one veterinary doctor and four other staff. Instructions have been issued to stop and return vehicles that carried poultry meat, eggs and ducks. And steps have been taken to fumigate and disinfect other vehicles entering the State from Kerala.

As many as 432 samples have been lifted from the poultry farms and have been examined and there are no traces of bird flu, officials here said.

