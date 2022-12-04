Actor Suriya drops out of director Bala’s Vanangaan

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director Bala has announced that actor Suriya will not be a part of director Bala’s Vanangaan, which was announced with much fanfare earlier this year.

The announcement of the film was widely welcomed by fans of both Suriya and director Bala, whose last few films have not done too well.

Director Bala’s Nandha (2001), which starred Suriya as a troubled right-hand man to a strong man played by Raj Kiran in Rameswaram, was the actor’s first big break in Tamil cinema and the film established him as a serious actor.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Mr. Bala said that though he wished to direct Vanangaan with ‘his younger brother Suriya’, the changes in the story has made him wonder if it would be suitable for actor Suriya.

“Suriya is fully trusting me and the story. However, as an elder brother, it is my duty to ensure that he doesn’t feel uneasy about anything. Therefore, Suriya and I have mutually decided that he withdraws from the film. Though he is unhappy about it, the decision has been taken to protect his interests,” he said.

Director Bala, however, said that work on Vanangaan will continue.

