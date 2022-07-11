Suriya-Bala film titled ‘Vanangaan’; first-look poster out
The project reunites the actor and the filmmaker after almost 20 years
Suriya’s upcoming film with director Bala, which was tentatively called Suriya41, is now titled Vanangaan ( Achaludu in Telugu).
The actor and his 2D Entertainment production banner released the first look poster of the film today on the occasion of Bala’s 56th birthday.
The project reunites the actor and the filmmaker after almost 20 years. The duo had previously collaborated for Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003).
Vanangaan features Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles. Other details regarding the cast are currently kept under wraps. The film has music scored by GV Prakash and editing by Sathish Surya.
Vanangaan is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment production banner.
