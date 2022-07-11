Suriya-Bala film titled ‘Vanangaan’; first-look poster out

The project reunites the actor and the filmmaker after almost 20 years

First look of ‘Vanangaan’ | Photo Credit: Suriya Sivakumar/Twitter

Suriya’s upcoming film with director Bala, which was tentatively called Suriya41, is now titled Vanangaan ( Achaludu in Telugu). The actor and his 2D Entertainment production banner released the first look poster of the film today on the occasion of Bala’s 56th birthday. உங்களுடன் மீண்டும் இணைந்ததில் பெருமகிழ்ச்சி..! பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அண்ணா…! #DirBala#வணங்கான்#Vanangaan#Achaludupic.twitter.com/OAqpCRCWgx — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 11, 2022 The project reunites the actor and the filmmaker after almost 20 years. The duo had previously collaborated for Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003). Vanangaan features Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles. Other details regarding the cast are currently kept under wraps. The film has music scored by GV Prakash and editing by Sathish Surya. Vanangaan is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment production banner.



