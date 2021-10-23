Aavin milk sale up after price cut, says Minister

S.M. Naser launches sale of Deepavali sweets to cooperative societies

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Naser on Saturday said that sale of Aavin milk had increased by 2.12 lakh litres a day following the reduction of milk prices by ₹3 a litre. Similarly, the sale of milk-based products too had increased by ₹3.58 crore a month.

Speaking after launching the supply of Deepavali sweets to various credit and thrift cooperative societies and corporates from Ambattur dairy, he said milk sales had jumped from 12.65 lakh litre a day (LLPD) to 13.60 LLPD in Chennai.

In rest of the State, the daily sale of milk increased from 12.02 LLPD to 13.20 LLPD. The sale of milk at reduced prices was introduced on 16.5.2021.

Aavin Managing Director K.S. Kandasamy said that last year, the sale of milk-based products stood at ₹42.68 crore a month. However, it had gone up to ₹46.26 crore a month, which was an increase of ₹3.58 crore a month.

There was a marked increase in Deepavali special sweets sale, which was ₹5.17 crore in November 2020, had now witnessed a jump of ₹6.51 crore till date. The Deepavali sweets sale was still on, he said.

For retail customers, Aavin introduced five sweets for the festival, including Kaju Kathli, Nutty Milk Cake, Mothi Pak, Kaju Pista Roll and flavoured milk burfi, all in 250 g packs. It has an assorted sweets pack weighing 500 g. Those requiring sweets in bulk can call 9345660380 or 9566860286.