Tamil Nadu

A brick as witness

A BJP functionary from Kovilpatti has filed a complaint against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin accusing him of stealing a brick from the construction site of the Madurai AIIMS. In his complaint, M. Neethipandian said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, while canvassing votes for his party’s candidate in Vilaathikulam on Thursday, showed a brick, claiming that he had taken it from the AIIMS premises. Since he had stolen it from the government project under construction, it was a punishable offence under Section 380 of the IPC, he said.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 12:34:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/a-brick-as-witness/article34173488.ece

