A BJP functionary from Kovilpatti has filed a complaint against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin accusing him of stealing a brick from the construction site of the Madurai AIIMS. In his complaint, M. Neethipandian said Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, while canvassing votes for his party’s candidate in Vilaathikulam on Thursday, showed a brick, claiming that he had taken it from the AIIMS premises. Since he had stolen it from the government project under construction, it was a punishable offence under Section 380 of the IPC, he said.
A brick as witness
P. Sudhakar
Thoothukudi,
March 27, 2021 00:34 IST
