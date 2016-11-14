Tamil Nadu

Semblance of a response system

Cuddalore District Collector T.P. Rajesh said that learning from last year’s floods, 274 areas have been identified as flood-prone.

“Of these, 29 have been identified as most affected, 47 as highly affected areas, 19 as normal and 179 as least affected areas,” he said.

Mr. Rajesh underlined that they had constituted committees in all villages to take up flood mitigation measures. “At least, 274 persons have been identified as first respondents and trained and 50 boats have been kept on standby as precautionary measure. Twenty eight cyclone shelters and 14 community centres have been set up,” he added.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 12:41:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Semblance-of-a-response-system/article16444977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY