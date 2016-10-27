Mutharasan welcomes resolutions of all-party meet

Even while justifying the decision of the People’s Welfare Front to stay away from Tuesday’s all party meeting convened by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the Cauvery water issue, R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), said the resolutions passed at the meeting were good.

Rail roko

Mr. Mutharasan told presspersons that the farmers’ association led by Deivasigamani had convened an all-party meeting on October 6, in which all the political parties, barring the ruling AIADMK, and various farmers associations participated.

The decision to hold rail roko agitation for two days across the State on October 17 and 18 was made at that meeting. The protest was a big success with all the political parties in the State extending support and taking active participation in it.

It is the responsibility of all the political parties and the farmers associations which participated in the October 6 meeting to strengthen unity and proceed as per the resolutions adopted then. The decision taken in the above meeting and the resolutions adopted were good enough to be pursued. He ruled out any fissures in the PWF. Some forces are bent on creating a rift in the PWF, but their tactics will not succeed, he said.