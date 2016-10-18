Tamil Nadu

In Coimbatore Today



RELIGION



Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Kiruthigai Abishegam and Poojas, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.

Tamizhnadu Brahmin Association: Srimad Bhagavatha Sapthaga Gnana Yagnam, THAMBRAS Hall, New Happy Garden, Vadavalli,

6 p.m.



GENERAL



The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Coimbatore: Start-Up and Stand-Up - experience sharing session with C.K. Ranganathan - Managing Director of CavinKare Private Limited, Chamber Towers, Avanashi Road, 6 p.m.

Ganga Hospital and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis: Beneficiaries’ Meet and Launch of Global Grant - Hope after fire - Reconstructive surgery for burn deformities, Dr. Jairam Varadaraj - Managing Director of Elgi Equipments, and Kamalesh V Raheja - Past Rotary District Governor take part, Ganga Hospital auditorium, 6 p.m.

Confederation of Indian Industry: Session on Economic Affairs and Taxation Panel - S. Balasubramanian, Commissioner of Income Tax, DJ Conference Hall, CII Office, 3 p.m.

Chinamaya International School: Anant Utsav - CIRS Family meet, Annaul Academic awards, Nallur Vayal Post - Siruvani Main Road, 6 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Meeting, Council Conference Hall, Vyshav, Race Course Road, 9.30 a.m.

Karunya University: One-day workshop on Green Building and LEED Rating System, Gallery Hall, Karunya University,

9.15 a.m.; Department of Biosciences and Technology: EVOGEN 16, university premises, 9.30 a.m.

Sakara Institute of Management Science: Awareness programme on Swachh Bharat,

11.30 a.m.

POLLACHI

Sakthi Institute of Information and Management Sciences: Investiture ceremony, NGM Campus, 10.15 a.m.

