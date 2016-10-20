HM demands action against ex-IAS officer

: A Hindu Munnani functionary has filed a complaint with the Tiruchengode Town Police seeking action against former IAS officer Christudas Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory reference to a Hindu deity while participating in a television show on Tuesday.
The complainant, K. Chinnusamy, who is the Hindu Munnani’s Tiruchnegodu Town unit president, claimed that Mr. Gandhi’s remarks had upset him as well as other members of the Hindu community.
Therefore, the office-bearer of the Hindu Munnani urged the police to register a case against the retired bureaucrat on charges of hurting religious feelings.
