Tamil Nadu

Fake currency notes seized; six arrested

Veerakeralampudhur police have arrested six persons for allegedly possessing 79 counterfeit currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 with the intention of circulating them among the public.

Following information about the attempt being made by a gang to circulate counterfeit currency notes in Surandai, Veerakeralampudhur and Paavoorchathram areas, police conducted vehicle checks in several places in western Tirunelveli on Sunday. When the police picked up two persons on suspicion, they reportedly gave vital tip about the gang circulating fake currency notes.

Subsequently, the police nabbed R. Ayyappan (29) of Idaiyarthavanai, S. Rajendran alias Raju (44) of Rajapandi, K. Sermalingam alias Billa (42) of Thaayaarthoppu, J. Moses Rajkumar alias Patturaj (36) of Thaayaarthoppu, S. Veerapandi (49) of Rajapalayam and M. Manikandan (32) of Sankarankovil and seized the 79 fake currency notes. Further investigations are on.

