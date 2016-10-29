Stepping up the disaster management system, ahead of the north east monsoon, the District administration has formed zonal level teams, constituted village level committees and identified more than 200 private buildings and educational institutions to accommodate people in the event of emergency. Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Collector S. Natarajan said they have identified 38 moderate vulnerable and 19 low lying areas and fully geared to meet any eventuality during the monsoon period and ensure that there was no loss of life or property. All the moderate vulnerable places and low lying areas would be under the direct control of 15 zonal teams, headed by Tahsildars, he said adding each team would have 16 officials and they would keep a close vigil in these areas.
Disaster management system stepped up
