Coastal security drill

Operation 'Sajag,’ a coastal security exercise, was conducted here on Wednesday to thwart any attempt of intrusion by infiltrators through sea.

The security exercise is a joint operation done by teams of Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Group, Customs and Central Industrial Security Force. Under the security drill, fish-landing points came under close monitoring. With a coastline running for 1,076 kilometres in the State, 491 fish-landing points, including 54 in Thoothukudi district, were in existence in the 13 coastal districts from Chennai to Kanyakumari.

The security surveillance operation was executed with the aid of 18 fast interceptor boats and 24 All-Terrain Vehicles, Additional Director General of Police, TNCSG, C. Sylendra Babu told The Hindu .

Inspector of Police, CSG, C. Muhesh Jeyakumar, Thoothukudi, said it was the eighth security drill along the coast this year. During the exercise, fishermen were sensitised to the importance of coastal security and their active participation in timely sharing of intelligence on any suspected malicious activity witnessed in the sea. Some fishing boats were also examined during the exercise. The exercise commenced at 7 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m., he said.