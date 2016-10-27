Changes in bus routes in Erode

Changes have been effected in bus routes along RKV, Netaji, Gani Market and Mettur roads till October 29 for hassle-free movement of government and private buses.

Heavy vehicles coming from Salem and Namakkal towards Karur and Perundurai must take the route of Kuppanna Junction, KNK Road and Park Road towards Krishnachetti road to reach Chithode, Nachiappa Street, MGR Statue, and EVN Road. Vehicles coming from Perundurai road must take a diversion at Veerappanpalayam to go via Villarasanpatti, Ganirowtherkulam and Sakthi salai.

Likewise, vehicles coming from Karur, Kangayam and Chennimalai will be directed via Muthampalayam, Jeeva Nagar and Therkupallam towards Thindal.

Till the completion of Deepavali festival, movement of heavy vehicles between Kalai Maadu Statue Junction and Pannerselvam Park has been stopped.

No change has been made for vehicles plying from Erode to Bhavani and Sathyamangalam.

Parking of lorries and other heavy vehicles will be permitted only at Naripallam.

Owners and workers in commercial establishments and shops along RKV, Netaji, Ganimarket and Mettur roads have been instructed to park their vehicles only at specified parking lots.

Parking lots have been created at Kamaraj School campus, backside of Market, Sengunthar School, CSI School, and Government Girls' Higher Secondary School.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will be operating 100 additional services from Erode to Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Madurai Chennai, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Tiruppur, Sathy, Palani, Karur and Dindigul.

Buses will be operated from Gobi, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Perundurai and Sathy to Erode round the clock till October 29, a press release here has said.