CCTV cameras at vantage points make job of police easy

Policing on the Corporation Bus Stand premises has become effective and easier after installation of CCTV cameras at vantage points. As many as 25 cameras have been placed and the movement of people is being monitored live from a control room in the bus stand, Deputy Superintendent of Police - Erode Town, Sampath Kumar said.

The surveillance is being carried out round-the-clock by the personnel in shifts.

Information about suspicious looking persons is passed on from the control room to the police personnel on rounds in uniform as well as 'mufti'. Potential criminals are cornered and interrogated on the spot.

The personnel also caution people from time to time to be on their guard, safeguard their baggages and belongings and the attention-diversion tactics indulged in by criminals to snatch valuables. The backup footage was also being stored in DVDs in case they are required for crime investigations, police sources added.

According to shopkeepers, the CCTV cameras have also infused fear among alm-seekers who hitherto used to station themselves at convenient spots.