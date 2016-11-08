Fair price shop checked

Collector S. Palanisamy, on Monday, inspected a fair price shop at Therkku Palpannaichery and West Street in Nagore and verified the stock. He also verified the progress of computerisation of details of ration card holders.

Students get scholarship

Collector S. Palanisamy received 176 petitions at the weekly grievance day meeting here on Monday.

He also gave away Rs. 10,000 each to 16 students under Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Anna Memorial Scholarship schemes. District Revenue Officer C. Muthumari was present.

Subsidy for toilets

The district administration has sanctioned subsidy for construction of individual toilets to 600 beneficiaries of the North and South Karaikal Assembly constituencies.

At a function held here on Monday, MLAs M.A.U. Asana and P.R.N. Thirumurugan gave away the cheques to the beneficiaries. Additonal Collector Mangalette Dinesh was present.