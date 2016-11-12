Anti-dengue operations reviewed

Collector V. Sampath inspected the anti-dengue operations carried out by the corporation in Hasthampatti Zone recently.

The Collector along with Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj visited Rajaji Street and New Fairlands in Ward 4 where fogging activities were carried out. Corporation officials explained that anti-dengue measures were carried out in all the 60 wards.

Water storage containers were inspected and repellents poured into it. They said that overhead tanks in apartments were cleaned and chlorinated drinking water was being supplied to the residents.

Apart from this, residents were asked to remove obsolete materials dumped in their houses, including old tyres.

They were also asked not to dump garbage in drains and asked to use dustbins.

Executive Engineers A. Ashokan, and R. Ravi, Assistant Commissioner N. Sathyanarayanan and sanitary inspectors were present during the visit.