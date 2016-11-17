Advice to poultry farmers

Poultry farmers in the district were asked to test sunflower meal for mycotoxins before use.

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute and Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said that the sky will be intermittently cloudy with chance of isolated rainfall over the next two days.

Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 35 degree Celsius (95 degree Fahrenheit) and 23 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) respectively. Wind speed will be around two km per hour, mostly from south-east direction.

North-East monsoon rainfall activity likely to remain subdued for next two days. Day time temperature will be slightly elevated and persist for relatively long time.

However, this will not induce any heat stress in birds, the release added.

Care should be taken to save water in poultry houses and sunflower meal should be tested before use.