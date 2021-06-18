96 Navy pilots complete training at Arakkonam

Seven Indian Navy pilots were awarded the prestigious “Wings” by Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at the passing out parade held at the Naval Air Station Rajali, Arakkonam, on Friday.

The pilots underwent rigorous flying and ground training for 22 weeks at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the Helicopter Training School (HTS), under strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols, a defence press release said.

Ninety six trainee pilots under the Helicopter Conversion Course underwent training since mid-January 2021, where they were trained on navigation, night flying and operating over the sea.