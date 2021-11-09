841 people test positive for COVID-19 in State

Six people succumb to infection; Chennai logs 126 fresh cases; 1,25,580 people get jabs

The trend of gradual decline in fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu continued for the 46th consecutive day on Monday, with 841 people testing positive in the State, taking the tally to 27,09,080.

Six people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,220. With 958 people getting discharged after treatment, the total figure stood at 26,62,386.

Districts that reported over 50 cases were: Chennai (126), Coimbatore (94), Chengalpattu (74), Erode (67) and Tiruppur (60). Of the remaining districts, 19 saw cases in single digits. Perambalur, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar logged just one case each.

While cases marginally declined or remained the same in 22 districts, when compared with the day before, the 16 others logged a minor increase.

Fatalities in State

Six districts — Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam and Tirupathur — accounted for one death each. While five of the deceased had co-morbidities, a 56-year-old man from Tirupathur district, who died at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on Monday, had none.

The oldest among the deceased was an 84-year-old woman from Chengalpattu, who had diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism. She was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai in the last week of October and died on Monday.

As many as 1,00,563 people were tested for COVID-19, and the test positivity rate remained at 0.84%.

A total of 1,25,580 people were administered the vaccines. Those inoculated included 75,841 people in the 18-44 age group, 35,681 aged 45 to 60 and 13,920 aged over 60. The State has so far administered 5,72,08,217 vaccine doses.