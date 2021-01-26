7,307 people receive COVID-19 vaccines on Day 10 in Tamil Nadu

7,145 received Covishield and 162 received Covaxin; 69,027 health workers have received jab in total

Another 7,307 people received the vaccines against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. In 10 days, a total of 69,027 healthcare professionals/workers were covered.

In a bid to allay apprehensions among the medical fraternity, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar gave an update on his health status after vaccination, and two officials of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine got themselves vaccinated.

In a tweet, the Minister said, “It’s been more than 72 hours since my COVID-19 vaccination. I am comfortable except for mild pain in the injection site... Keep apprehensions aside and get vaccinated in your turn.”

He received a shot of Covaxin at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, and Vinay Kumar, Joint Director (Immunisation), were administered the vaccine at the RGGGH.

Of the 7,307 persons, 7,145 received Covishield and 162 received Covaxin. Covishield was administered at 166 sites and Covaxin at six sites.

Nearly 14 districts, which had a capacity of 300 persons to 500 persons a day, had less than 100 takers. In Chennai, which had a day’s capacity of 1,800, 1,346 received Covishield and 35 received Covaxin. Coimbatore and Sivaganga were the only health unit districts that vaccinated more than the day’s capacity — 699 persons were vaccinated as against the capacity of 400 in Coimbatore and 206 persons were vaccinated as against 100 in Sivaganga.