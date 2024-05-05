GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

6,115 startups launched in three years in Tamil Nadu

May 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The steps taken by the DMK government have made Tamil Nadu the ideal state for industrial investment and 6,115 startups have been launched in the last three years.

According to the government, the purpose of the Global Startup Summit slated for January 2025 was to encourage the participation of startups who have made a mark in their fields.

“When the DMK government assumed office in 2021 there were only 2105 startups. The industrial friendly climate created by the government led to the launch of 6,115 startups. It will fulfil the Chief Minister’s vision to make Tamil Nadu a trillion dollar economy and create employment for the youth,” the government said.

The startup conference in Coimbatore witnessed the launch of 83 products by the startups. “A total of 67 startups came out with 6,251 projects,” the government said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.