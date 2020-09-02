5,928 test positive for COVID-19 in State; 6,031 patients discharged

96 deaths were recorded; Chennai sees 1,084 cases

A total of 5,928 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. As many as 6,031 persons were discharged after treatment, while 96 deaths were recorded.

The State’s overall case tally increased to 4,33,969, of which 52,379 persons are currently undergoing treatment, 3,74,172 have been discharged, and 7,418 have succumbed to the infection.

Chennai recorded a marginal dip in fresh infections with 1,084 persons (including an imported case) testing positive for COVID-19. The city has a total of 1,36,697 cases, including 13,107 active cases.

Officials of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said cases continued to surge in Coimbatore, Cuddalore and Salem, while the other districts of concern were Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

In Coimbatore, 581 persons (including four imported cases) tested positive. As many as 335 persons in Salem and 286 persons in Cuddalore also tested positive. There were 384 cases in Chengalpattu, 296 in Tiruvallur and 191 in Kancheepuram. There were 209 cases in Kallakurichi and 182 in Ranipet.

“Social factors may be the reason for cases continuing to be in the same range in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. These are areas adjoining Chennai, and factors such as crowding, high population density and movement of people are at play,” a health official said.

Among the 96 fatalities (61 in government and 35 in private hospitals), Chennai accounted for 22 deaths, while Salem recorded 10 and Chengalpattu 9. Eight died in Tiruvallur.

Two private laboratories — Life Care Diagnostics, Madurai, and Molecular Lab, Apollo KH Hospital, Ranipet — were approved for testing.