5,776 persons test positive for COVID-19

The pandemic claims the lives of 89 more persons; 5,930 discharged after treatment; 949 fresh cases in Chennai

As many as 5,776 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 4,69,256. As many as 5,930 persons were discharged after treatment, while 89 more persons, including two teenagers, succumbed to the infection.

A total of 51,215 persons are under treatment, while a total of 4,10,116 persons have been discharged after treatment. The State’s toll climbed to 7,925.

One of the teenagers, a 15-year-old girl from Madurai, who had tuberculosis, cystic fibrosis and chronic liver disease, was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing on August 26. She died on Monday owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 17-year-old boy from Tenkasi had Type 1 diabetes and was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Tenkasi, with complaints of difficulty in breathing for a day on September 5. He died the next day owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Two persons aged in their 20s and six persons aged in their 30s, including two persons with no co-morbidities, died in the State. Of the 89 fatalities (53 at government hospitals and 36 at private hospitals), 16 persons died in Chennai. There were six deaths each in Salem and Tiruvallur and five each in Cuddalore and Pudukottai.

Chennai recorded 949 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore with 524 cases. Cuddalore and Chengalpattu had 398 and 330 cases respectively. A total of 262 persons tested positive in Tiruvannamalai and 248 in Tiruvallur district.

Thirteen districts had 100-plus cases. Tiruppur continued to record a surge, with 194 persons testing positive. Kancheepuram had 190 cases, while Kallakurichi and Salem recorded 189 and 185 cases respectively.

A total of 80,503 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 53,79,011 samples have been tested in the State.

90-year-old discharged

A 90-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 and had co-morbidities, was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Monday after 34 days of treatment. E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said the nonagenarian was admitted to the hospital on August 3. The patient had diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia. His CT scan showed Grade 3 lung involvement. He was on oxygen support, and his condition improved gradually.