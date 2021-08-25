‘55 round-the-clock vaccination centres’

Subramanian inaugurates immunisation centre, 2 oxygen generators at RGGGH

Round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination centres are functioning at 55 places at government medical college hospitals and government hospitals in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

After inaugurating a 24X7 vaccination centre at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday, he said 2.87 crore people had so far been inoculated. “On Monday, we vaccinated a record 4,88,000 people in a day. We hope the number crosses five lakh today [Tuesday]. We have eight lakh doses of vaccines in hand, and are expecting to receive another five lakh from the Union government pool today,” he told reporters.

The Minister said 56,238 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had been treated as in-patients at the RGGGH so far. “Of them, 98.3% have recovered. The RGGGH has carried out the highest number of RT-PCR tests among hospitals in the State. It has done 15,77,454 tests.” Noting that the State’s first mucormycosis screening centre was started at the hospital, he said that of the 4,200 people affected by mucormycosis, 1,214 had been treated at the RGGGH. As many as 1,001 patients had been admitted as in-patients. At present, 207 were being treated for mucormycosis here.

The hospital’s post-COVID-19 clinic was doing well, he said.

Mr. Subramanian inaugurated two oxygen generators sponsored by the Rotary Club and Thirumalai Chemicals Limited at ₹1 crore each. One of the generators has the capacity to produce 583 litres a minute, while the other can produce 500 litres a minute. HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, MP Dayanidhi Maran, MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan were present.