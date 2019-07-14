505 industries get clearance through single window portal

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M.C. Sampath said approvals have been granted through the single window portal for 41 big industries and 464 micro, small and medium enterprises.
“To resolve the issues faced by industries an innovation centre would be established at Hosur industrial park,” the Minister said while speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference on ease of doing business in Hosur.
Incentives
Mr. Sampath also said if industrialists with 100 acres of land wanted to set up industrial parks, the State government would provide all possible incentives, similar to that of Sipcot (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu).
The Minister reviewed the work for the ₹4,000 crore Sipcot industrial park in Kurubarapalli, Krishnagiri and new road work and urged speedy completion of the project.
