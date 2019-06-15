₹499 crore for restoration of waterbodies

The State government has granted administrative sanction for taking up ‘kudimaramathu’ work (maintenance of waterbodies) of 1,829 waterbodies across the State, at a total cost of ₹499.68 crore during 2019-2020.

While 277 works would be taken up in the Chennai region, 543 would be taken up in Tiruchi, 681 in Madurai region and 328 in Coimbatore region.

Under this scheme, strengthening of tank bunds, desilting of supply channels, repair and reconstruction of sluices, weirs, repair and renewal of shutters and rehabilitation of canals among others would be undertaken. It was during 2016-17, the State government granted administrative sanction for taking up work on restoration of waterbodies under ‘kudimaramathu,’ a participatory approach, on a pilot basis at a cost of ₹100 crore.

During 2017-18, ₹331 crore was approved for the scheme. In October last year, the State government issued orders for advance payment of 15% of the contract value to farmers’ organisations for mobilising the finance required for commencing the work.