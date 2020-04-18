49 fresh cases, all from containment zones

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,372.

Eighty-two more persons were discharged from hospitals across the State. “For the last three days, fewer persons have tested positive, while the number of persons who have recovered with treatment has increased. With 82 persons discharged today, a total of 365 persons have been discharged so far,” Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar told reporters.

There have been no deaths in the last two days, the Minister said. The State lifted 5,363 samples in a day. So far, 35,306 samples have been lifted and 29,997 individuals tested. “As of now, positive cases are occuring within containment zones,” he said. The State received 12,000 rapid testing kits on Saturday, this time from the Centre. It is expecting another consignment of testing kits by the weekend, officials said.

The State expanded the expert committee, which is to formulate the guidelines for a phased exit from the lockdown, and included three more members — Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Director of the National Institute of Epidemiology and a representative of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association.