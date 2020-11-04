Tamil Nadu

48 test positive in Cuddalore

A total of 48 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 23,340.

According to a bulletin of the Health Department, as many as 173 persons are under treatment at different centres. The total number of patients discharged rose to 22,879 as 17 patients who recovered from the disease returned to their homes on Tuesday.

Cuddalore district reported one more death, taking the official death toll to 272.

Villupuram district reported 25 fresh cases, taking the tally to 13,848.

A total of 26 patients tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the overall tally to 10,346.

