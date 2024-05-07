43 bags of banned gutkha products seized in Vriddhachalam, one held

May 07, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The police seized 43 gunny bags of gutkha and other banned tobacco products, being smuggled in a mini lorry, and arrested one person near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special police team intercepted the lorry near Krishi Vigyan Kendra near Vriddhachalam.

According to police, when questioned, the lorry driver R. Gopal Gowda, 40 of Kengeri in Bengaluru gave evasive replies. The team searched the vehicle and found 43 gunny bags of gutkha and tobacco products concealed in a separate compartment beneath old chairs and incense sticks.

Police said the contraband was being smuggled from Bengaluru to be supplied to stores in Cuddalore district. The driver was arrested and remanded in custody.