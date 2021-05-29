Tamil Nadu

₹41.4 crore to import oxygen cylinders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday ordered the use of ₹41.4 crore from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for importing oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators.

The oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators would be imported by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) from Singapore and other countries, an official release stated.

Till Friday, a total sum of ₹186.15 crore has been received as contributions to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) following an appeal by the CM, it added.

Printable version | May 29, 2021 2:32:44 AM

