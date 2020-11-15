Tamil Nadu

320 litres of rectified spirit seized in Chinna Salem

The Chinna Salem police seized 320 litres of rectified spirit and 520 litres of illicit distilled arrack from a farmland in Eeriyur near Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night.

Following a tip-off, a team conducted a surprise check at the farm around 9 p.m. It found 320 litres of rectified spirit packed in 16 plastic cans and 520 litres of arrack.

Police said during investigation, they found that one Velu of Asakalathur had stocked the contraband in the farm for smuggling. A search has been launched to nab him. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

