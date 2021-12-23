300 out of 500 poll promises implemented, says Stalin

‘Remaining assurances will be fulfilled in phases and good deeds will continue’

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said his government had implemented 300 of the 500 promises made in the party’s election manifesto and that it would implement the remaining in phases.

Speaking at a Christmas function organised on the Don Bosco School campus at Perambur here, Mr. Stalin said his government’s good deeds would continue. Recalling his comments that his performance would make those who did not vote for his party regret their act, Mr. Stalin said: “That would happen. The good work would continue. That is my job.”

Kolathur, which elected him to the Assembly, had always been special, he said and added: “This is selfishness. I am selfish. I am selfish when this Assembly constituency is concerned.”

Be it Pongal celebrations, birth anniversary of DMK leader M. Karunanidhi or any other function, Mr. Stalin said his visit to Kolathur had always been special for him. He also said in three weeks a grand ‘Samathuva pongal’ would be organised in the constituency. Celebrations like these involved people from all religious faiths reflecting equality and brotherhood, Mr. Stalin noted.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, legislators, the Bishop of the CSI Diocese of Madras, Rt. Rev. J. George Stephen, were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

Christmas at Raj Bhavan

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi hosted ‘the Advent Christmas get-together' in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday where he addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi said: “The values of Jesus for which he suffered are far more relevant today than ever before. On this occasion, let us live Jesus within all of us, let us carry the message for which He gave his life.”

Most Reverend George Anthonysamy, Arch Bishop, Mylapore Diocese and S.Peter Alphonse, Chairman, State Minority Commission, delivered a special address at the function.