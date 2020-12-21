Tamil Nadu

30 persons test positive in Vellore

The COVID-19 tally in Vellore district reached 19,992 with 30 new cases reported on Sunday.

While 19,384 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 269. The district’s death toll is 339.

In Ranipet district, three persons tested positive taking the total to 15,817.

In Tirupathur district, the number of positive cases stood at 7,375 with five new cases on Sunday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 21 new cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 19,009.

Out of this, 18,634 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 95.

