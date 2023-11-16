2,700 buses, 20 special trains to ply for Karthigai Deepam in Tiruvannamalai

November 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

TIRUVANNAMALAI

More than 2,700 buses and 20 special trains will be operated to Tiruvannamalai town as part of Karthigai Deepam festival that will be held from November 14 to 30. The buses will make 6,832 trips.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, who was accompanied by Collector B. Murugesh, chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday on the preparedness of basic amenities for visitors during the festival, including Maha Deepam on November 26, in the temple town.

“More than 14,000 police personnel will be deployed in the town for security purposes. Around 2,500 persons, who will be given special passes, will be allowed to climb the hillock on the Maha Deepam day,” Mr. Murugesh said.

The district administration has set up 13 temporary bus terminus, mostly on the outskirts of the town. A total of 1,160 buses can be parked at these termini. The transport department will operate 180 shuttle services between the temporary bus termini to various parts of the town, including the 14-km Girivalam path and the Arunachaleswara temple. As per estimates, 34.50 lakh visitors are expected to attend the festival.

All private vehicles, including tourist cabs, will not be allowed to enter the town. Only pedestrians will be allowed in the town to prevent congestion and stampedes. Vehicles can be parked at any of the 59 parking lots that are away from the town. Jute mats will be laid for at least a distance of two km on the footpaths for safety purposes. Wrist bands will be tied to children to ensure their safety. The health department has set up 82 health desks, mostly on the Girivalam path and the bus termini, for the festival. Around 40 ambulances, including bike ambulances, have also been roped in. Adequate water taps (211 spots), washrooms (836 spots), including 483 washrooms on Girivalam path, 1,258 street lights (698 lights on Girivalam path alone) have been set up ahead of the festival. A total of 3,225 sanitary workers will be roped in to keep the town clean from trash. 660 bins will also be kept ready.

To ensure safety of visitors, K. Karthikeyan, SP (Tiruvannamalai), has ordered for the setting up of 54 police watchtowers, and a centralised control room to monitor 623 CCTV cameras round the clock. Around 600 firefighters with 26 water tenders will be deployed to prevent accidental fire breakouts, especially on the hillock during Maha Deepam.