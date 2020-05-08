23 firemen test positive for Covid-19 but disinfection drive continues across TN

Though 23 of its personnel across the State have been tested positive for Covid-19, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel continue to serve the people by disinfecting public places in Tamil Nadu.

According to C. Sylendra Babu, DGP, TNFRS, around 7,000 personnel and 330 vehicles have been used to disinfect 19,700 spots across the State till date. “This includes hospitals, Covid-19 wards, public ways, hot spots and other places where public gather. The men have been working throughout the day,” he said.

To boost the morale of his personnel, Mr Babu visited the fire stations in places like Velachery, T Nagar and Mylapore and places where the disinfection work was in progress.

“The personnel were provided with kits – which has a PPE, mask, face shield, gloves, sanitiser, soap, kabasura kudineer and nila vembu kudineer,” said a TNFRS officer.

He advised the personnel to boost the immunity by having nutritious food and exercise. Mr. Babu also provided tender coconuts to the fire fighters. “The personnel are doing disinfecting work and also attending regular fire calls,” added the officer