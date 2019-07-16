2 booked for bid to disrupt harmony

The Coimbatore City Police have registered cases against two persons on charges of attempting to create enmity between two groups and disrupt communal harmony.

Sadam Hussain from Saramedu and Faizal Rahman aka ‘Auto’ Faizal were booked by Big Bazaar Street police on Monday.

A release issued by the police said that the two accused planned to teach the police a lesson accusing them of taking action against Muslims.

Sadam Hussain and Faizal Rahman were booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (1)(c) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both) of the IPC.

The police raided the houses of the two men and seized mobile phones, pen drives and some documents in the early hours of Monday. The police let off another person whom they had interrogated.

On June 13, the city police arrested Hussain from Ukkdam, A. Shajahan from Anbu Nagar and Sheik Safiullah from Karumbukkadai under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a separate case, the National Investigation Agency busted a Coimbatore-based IS-inspired module and arrested Mohammed Azarudeen and Y. Sheik Hidayathullah. The agency booked four other members of the module — Akram Sindhaa, Abubacker M., Sadham Hussain and Shahin Shah. The module allegedly planned to conduct terror attacks in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.