1,890 students evacuated from Ukraine, says Tamil Nadu government

Stalin welcomes 9 nine students at Chennai airport

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin coming out of Chennai airport after receiving the students who returned from Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Velankanni Raj B | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Stalin welcomes 9 nine students at Chennai airport

Of the 1, 921 students, who went to Ukraine to pursue medical education, 1,890 have been evacuated, the State government said on Saturday .

The expenses of 1, 524 students, who reached their home towns, were borne by the government, according to an official release. As many as 366 students returned by their own means. Thirty-one students refused to return and had moved to safer places in Ukraine and other neighboring countries, it added.

Dedicated helpline had been set up and the Chief Minister was in touch with Union Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar to ensure speedy evacuation of students. Special team was formed to assist the students, it added.

The State government also paid for transportation of 35 students who moved from some parts of Ukraine to Hungary. It also paid for the expenses of 160 students to move to the Ukraine-Romania border and from there to Romania's capital Bucharest.

Read also this

On Saturday, Mr. Stalin welcomed 9 students, who returned from Ukraine, at the airport. Minister for MSME Tha Mo Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and senior officials were present on the occasion.