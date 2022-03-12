TN CM thanks Centre for safe evacuation of students from Ukraine
Mr. Stalin spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and thanked him, after receiving the last batch of students who landed in Chennai on Saturday morning, from the war-hit country
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over the phone, and thanked him for safely evacuating all Indian students, including those from Tamil Nadu from, war-hit Ukraine.
After receiving the last batch of students evacuated from Ukraine at the Chennai Airport on Saturday morning, Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Jaishankar and the Union government for taking measures to evacuate the students from Tamil Nadu, according to a press release.
