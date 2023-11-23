HamberMenu
16-year-old girl among two persons who sustained injuries in electric shock during temple car festival in Tiruvannamalai town

November 23, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The incident was triggered by an electrical short circuit in a flower shop on Mada Street where the temple car festival was in progress.

Two persons, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after they came in contact with a live wire in a flower shop on Mada Street in Poompuhar Nagar, Tiruvannamalai town, while the famous temple car festival was in progress on Thursday evening.

The injured persons have been identified as M. Bhuvaneshwari (16), a resident of Kilnachipattu village, and D. Kalaiarasi (62), a resident of Vanniyakula Street in Tiruvannamalai town. The incident occurred around 5.45 p.m

“During the temple car procession, the power supply along the route was cut. The incident was triggered by an electrical short circuit from a UPS device in a flower shop along the route. Normalcy has been restored,” K. Karthikeyan, SP (Tiruvannamalai), told The Hindu.

The injured persons were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital on the outskirts of the town. Doctors at the hospital said Bhuvaneshwari did not suffer any external injuries, while Kalaiarasi, sustaining wounds, needed to undergo a surgery. The doctors said their condition is stable.

“The 16-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital at 6.08 p.m., while the other person was admitted at 6.56 p.m. Both of them had suffered electric shock,” said S. Hariharan, Dean of the hospital.

