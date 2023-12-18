GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

14 Indian fishermen from T.N., Puducherry arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

With this incident, the number of fishermen from T.N. and Puducherry arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy this month alone, goes up to 50; fishermen’s associations have called for the release of the men and their boat

December 18, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - KARAIKAL

N. Sai Charan
A group of Indian fishermen who were among those arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday.

A group of Indian fishermen who were among those arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fourteen Indian fishermen, hailing from various coastal villages of Karaikal district in Puducherry, and Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing into the waters of the island nation, off the coast of the Kovilan Point Lighthouse on the island of Karaitivu near Jaffna on Sunday (December 18, 2023) evening.

ALSO READ
Explainer: The never-ending problem of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen

According to sources, a group of 14 fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised boat from the Karaikal fishing harbour on Saturday. They were intercepted by the Northern Naval Command of the Sri Lankan Navy mid-sea near Karaitivu, close to Jaffna on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them, impounded their mechanised boat, and took them to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for further investigations.

The arrested persons were identified as P. Panner, 56, V. Vignesh, 29, P. Ranjith, 22, V. Bharath, 23, B. Vineeth, 25, E. Manikandan, 27, A. Muthuchetti, 49, P. Sivaguru, 40, S. Senthamizhselvam, 36, S. Ravi, 58, S. Nivas, 23, all natives of coastal villages of Karaikalmedu, Kottucherrymedu and Thirumalairayanpattinam in Karaikal district; and S. Singaravel, 43, S. Kabilan, 25, both natives of Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district; and P. Karthik, 21, of Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district.

ALSO READ
25 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The Meenava Panchayathars of Kottucherrymedu have sought the intervention of the Central and State government to get the fishermen and their impounded boat, released.

With this incident, over 50 Indian fishermen from various coastal villages of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry have been arrested this month alone, by the Sri Lankan Navy. This year (2023), the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested a total of 240 Indian fishermen and impounded 35 mechanised boats on the charges of poaching.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Tiruchi / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka / fishing industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.