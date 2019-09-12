125 students graduate from GPC Education Institute

A total of 125 students from GPC Education Institute in Arni received their degree certificates on the convocation function held at the premises on Tuesday.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and Member of Parliament from Chidambaram, Thol. Thirumavalavan, while distributing the certificates to the graduates, said that education is not limited to acquiring jobs, it helps one understand himself/herself.

Pointing to a research scholar getting his 32nd degree at the function, he asserted that education has no end point. One can pursue education in any point of time in his life and education is wealth which cannot be destroyed by anyone, he said. He added that education improves the thought process of the students to develop his/her skills in particular field.

GPC Education Institute founder, G. Prabakaran, welcomed the guests. R. Bhuvana, secretary, Polur Sri Renugambal Education Group, K.Prema, principal, Durai College of Education, Palani, principal, Polur Sri Ramajayam College of Education, and VCK’s district secretary M.K. Baskaran were present.