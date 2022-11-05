12,000 police personnel deployed in Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam celebrations

The district administration in Tiruvannamalai has decided to operate 2,692 special buses from nine temporary bus terminus for the Karthigai Deepam festival, which will be held between November 24 and December 6, at the Arunchaleswarar temple.

Along with Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Karthikeyan, Collector B. Murugesh on Saturday inspected the temple and central parts of the town as part of preparatory work ahead of the festival. The Collector has also written to the Southern Railway to operate special trains for the festival. “We have also asked for entry and exit routes to the temple during the festival from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to ensure free flow of devotees between the temple and the town,” Mr. Murugesh said.

Officials said around 40 lakh visitors were expected to visit the temple town for the festival. Elaborate arrangements, including the installation of water faucets, toilets, rest houses, rain shelters, food distribution stands and medical camps, are being done by the district administration in coordination with local bodies, including the Tiruvannamalai Municipality and the nearby village panchayats. A total of 82 contract workers from the municipality will be roped in to keep the town clean during the festival.

A total of 12,000 police personnel, including woman constables, will be deployed for traffic regulation and security during the festival. The key routes that lead to the temple will be closed for vehicular movement, including two-wheelers, as lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the town. As a result, only pedestrians will be allowed to use these routes to prevent congestion and stampedes. Jute mats will be laid for at least a distance of 2 km on the footpaths to allow visitors to walk to the temple safely.

The fortnight-long festival will begin with the hoisting of the holy flag at the Arunachaleswarar temple on November 24. The holy flag would be hoisted on a golden mast on the precincts of the temple. Everyday, deities will be taken on processions in different chariots and mounts on the Mada Streets around the temple.

The highlight of the celebrations is the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop the 2,668-ft. hillock near the temple on December 6. This will be followed by the three-day float festival ( Theppa Thiruvizha).