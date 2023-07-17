107 persons booked for hare hunting in Erode

July 17, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - ERODE

Hunting of hare by members of a particular community before the start of Aadi month is prevalent in a few districts in Tamil Nadu. Inquiries revealed the people were mobilised through mobile messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

In a joint operation conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TFWCCB) along with a team from tiger reserves and ranges, 107 persons who were involved in hunting hare, were picked up by the Forest Department. A case was registered against them in Erode on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Officials received a tip-off that the members of the community would be involved in hunting hare on July 16 at patta lands in Thottipalayam village in Thoranavavi panchayat in Perundurai block. The area comes under Erode Range of Erode Forest Division.

Following this, a team comprising members of TFWCCB, Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Forest Protection Squads from Tiruppur Range and Erode, staff from forest ranges of T.N. Palayam, Vilamundi and Anthiyur, were assembled.

The forest department team then rounded up the members, numbering over 200, while over 50 persons escaped. Carcass of five hares, a large number of hare hunting sticks, five vehicles and mobile phones were seized.

Inquiries revealed the gang had mobilised people through mobile messaging platforms such as WhatsApp. As part of their community tradition, they hunt hares and consume them ahead of the Tamil month of Aadi. During the investigation, many claimed they were unaware of the motive of the gang and came to the spot as they received an invite on a WhatsApp group.

Over 25 children and senior citizens were left off with a warning. Also, apology letters were received from 87 persons and were let off.

Though hunting was carried out in patta lands, hare is a protected animal under Schedule IV of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hence, the Erode Range office registered a case against 107 persons under the act. Fine was collected from 20 persons and all were let off.

Officials said swift action by the team prevented illegal hunting and loss of wildlife and warned the public not to get involved in such acts.