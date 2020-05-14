Tamil Nadu

107 `kudimaramathu’ works this year

A total of 107 works are to be executed under the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme in Thanjavur district this year.

In a press release, Collector M.Govinda Rao said the Public Works Department has been directed to expedite the process of formation and registration of water users associations so as to take up works in the coming weeks. He urged Agriculture Department officials and rural civic body authorities to discuss and deploy farmhands for works for which farmers have sought labourers through the civic body.

As far as the opening up of containment zones for public movement, the concerned revenue and civic body authorities could take a decision based on the ground situation. They have been directed to declare a street or an area in which a COVID-19 positive persons lived or moved around as containment zone instead of declaring the entire area falling in the 5 km radius of the house of the COVID-19 virus positive case.

Meanwhile, a total of 3171 migrant workers from other States have opted to move out of the State and registered their names in the Tamil Nadu government website. However, before making arrangements for their travel to their native places, they would be given an option to continue with their employment in Tamil Nadu in view of relaxation in the lockdown norms or stick to their decision, he said.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 8:17:31 AM

