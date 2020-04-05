Tamil Nadu

₹101 cr. sanctioned to govt. departments

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹101.66 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to various departments to help them meet various COVID-19 lockdown-related expenses. The funds form part of the ₹500 crore sanctioned by the Chief Minister.

While ₹75.27 crore had been sanctioned for providing food to over 91,000 police personnel for 33 days (between March 24 and April 30, excluding Sundays) at the rate of ₹250 per personnel per day, ₹22.75 crore had been sanctioned to the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine towards establishing temporary quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

A G.O. issued by Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra said ₹1.88 crore had been allocated towards disinfection activities at Slum Board tenements and ₹1.42 crore to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation towards preparedness/preventive measures, including the procurement of sanitary materials.

The T.N. Disaster Risk Reduction Agency was sanctioned ₹50 lakh.

