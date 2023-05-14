Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Rajasthan Congress Crisis | Will Ashok Gehlot- Sachin Pilot tussle reach its climax?

May 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Reiterating his demand for strong action against corruption and examination paper leaks, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on May 11, embarked on a five-day-long Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer. Thousands of Congress party workers followed Mr. Pilot in his march on foot to Jaipur in the scorching heat.

Top leaders in the Congress’ Rajasthan unit went into a huddle on May 12 to chalk out a strategy to tackle the challenge thrown by Sachin Pilot

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar tracks Sachin Pilot’s recent Jan Sangharsh Yatra, looks at the reasons behind it and analyses his next political move

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Gayatri Menon