Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Which parties are the BJP targeting to form new alliances with?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the BJP’s attempts to stitch together some more alliances going into the general elections of 2024.

June 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The BJP is attempting to recalibrate its electoral strategy in different States, in the run up to both the upcoming Assembly polls in five States and the next general election in 2024.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has set off speculation that there could be a return to the NDA fold for Mr. Naidu, after having parted ways in 2019.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

