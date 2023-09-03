HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Systematic attempt to sabotage Indian democracy: Congress

Congress questions the exclusion of party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha

September 03, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hours after the Law Ministry announced the composition of the eight-member committee set up to examine the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies, the Congress not only declined to be part of it but also questioned the exclusion of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the high-level committee on simultaneous elections is “nothing but a systematic attempt to sabotage India’s parliamentary democracy”.

“In a shocking insult to Parliament, the BJP has appointed a former LoP to the committee [Ghulam Nabi Azad] instead of Rajya Sabha LoP Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji,” Mr. Venugopal said. He called the panel a “gimmick to distract from the Adani mega scam, unemployment, price rise and other pressing issues of the people”.

ALSO READ
No Question Hour, private members business during September 18-22 special session of Parliament

“Then, to make matters worse, they try to tilt this committee’s balance by excluding fierce opponents. What is the reason behind Khargeji’s exclusion?” he asked.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram said the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ seems to be “a pre-determined and pre-packaged issue”.

“All major political parties are stakeholders in this issue and they have not been consulted in forming the eight-member committee,” he said on X, adding that only one Opposition leader had been included. “Besides, I am able to recognise only one acknowledged constitutional lawyer in the committee,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.